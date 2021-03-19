Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, confirmed that the door to volunteering in the field of civil defense is open, and there are volunteers who are specialized and skilled in this field, pointing out that there is a plan to take advantage of the national service model that includes cadres National from all disciplines, and can be used in the organization of international conferences and exhibitions.

This came during a session of the Federal National Council held last Tuesday to discuss the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding civil defense, which witnessed discussions with members of the Council, during which Ministry officials presented statistics on civil defense efforts in the country.

In detail, the Federal National Council adopted, during its eighth session of the second regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held last Tuesday, headed by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, and the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, a number Among the recommendations during the discussion of the topic “The Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding civil defense”, related to legislation, job needs, security and safety services, awareness, and coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Council agreed to return the recommendations of the subject contained in the report to the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, to reformulate them according to what had been discussed by the Council.

Before embarking on the discussion of the general topic, the committee’s rapporteur, Nasser Muhammad al-Yamahi, presented a summary of the committee’s report on the topic, which included three axes: rehabilitation and training of civil defense departments ’employees in accordance with urban developments, awareness-raising programs on conditions of security and safety in society, and coordination with the authorities. Competent in standardizing security and safety conditions for buildings and services provided by civil defense.

In response to the questions and discussions of the members of the Council about the Ministry of Interior policy in the matter of civil defense, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, confirmed that the UAE possesses the “Emirates Code”, which is a guide to protection from the dangers of fire, and is considered one of the best practices and specialized applications. To protect individuals and avoid fire accidents, His Highness indicated that the low rates of fire accidents in buildings reflects the extent to which this code keeps pace with the aspirations and the tremendous urban and technical development in the country.

His Highness responded to a question about the ministry’s plan to develop the scientific and skill capabilities and capabilities to ensure the readiness and efficiency of civil defense personnel to face disasters and crises, and to protect lives and property, saying that “the UAE is making proactive efforts to prevent and reduce the effects of risks, natural disasters and crises, as the Ministry is keen to rehabilitate and train Civil defense personnel in the Civil Defense Academy, refining their skills, and raising the level of professional performance through their participation in specialized training courses that would technically qualify them to keep pace with the development witnessed by the state in all aspects of life.

His Highness also touched upon a parliamentary proposal regarding the ministry’s plan to raise salaries and financial allocations for civil defense employees, as His Highness appreciated the interest and keenness of council members working in the civil defense apparatus, and their appreciation of the challenges and risks they face, presenting a benchmark comparison that illustrates the salary of a firefighter in the UAE and its counterpart in many countries of the world. It showed that the UAE is one of the best countries in the world in civil defense salaries.

In response to a question about the existence of a plan to coordinate with educational institutions to offer academic programs in the field of emergencies and crises, His Highness said that “training and qualification are the basics for success, so coordination is made with Rabdan Academy, which has experts at the highest level in the field of training, and the Ministry seeks to achieve Raise the efficiency of civil defense personnel by enrolling them in specialized courses at the Civil Defense Academy.

His Highness affirmed that the door to volunteering in the field of civil defense is open, and there are volunteers who are specialized and skilled in this field, and there is a plan to take advantage of the national service model, which includes in its ranks national cadres of all specializations, and can be used in the organization of international conferences and exhibitions, pointing out that His Highness In light of the urban development witnessed by the country, and the presence of high-rise towers, specialized training programs offered by the Civil Defense Academy will be reviewed to improve it.

During the session, the Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Jassem Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, and a number of officers at the General Command of Civil Defense presented a report on the ministry’s policy on civil defense, which included statistics related to the rates of fire rates and the resulting deaths, and the achieved response rate, as well as comparisons with A number of developed countries around the world, which show leadership in civil defense.

Al-Marzouqi explained that according to statistics, 618 thousand and 892 workers in the facilities have been trained on methods of dealing with fires, protection and prevention during a period of three years, in keeping with the urban renaissance and building development, and the percentage of compliance with safety and prevention requirements reached 95%, while the percentage of completion of transactions reached 95%. 91%, and 106 thousand and 53 surprise inspections were carried out on buildings and commercial establishments in the country.

He pointed out that Emirati firefighters had been rehabilitated, and they had achieved achievements that exceeded expectations, by working in the civil defense services.

Al-Marzouqi pointed out that the General Command of Civil Defense is working to expand strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors, with the aim of reaching the largest segment of beneficiaries, explaining that the total number of beneficiaries of awareness programs in the past year (2020) amounted to about 11 million and 430 thousand people, thus increasing the number Beneficiaries in the years between 2017 and the end of 2020 to about 39 million people.

He said that among the tangible results of the awareness campaigns was the achievement of 95.3% in increasing the percentage of compliance with safety and prevention requirements during the year 2020, and the decrease in the number of building and facility fires by 79%, and the resulting death rate by 81% between 2011 and 2020.

Great suggestion

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised a proposal contained in the report of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, on the topic of the Ministry of Interior’s policy on civil defense, concerning the use of the experiences of retirees in the field of health, safety and readiness to serve the community. Wonderful, and we are fortunate with the national service in terms of transferring knowledge and experience. ”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

