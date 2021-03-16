Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “The nation’s stature is rising high under its wise leadership … as it launches in the year of fifty … to celebrate the timeless march of the great achievements in fifty A year ago .. and a renewal of the pledge of loyalty and generosity in the next fifty .. to continue building the edifices of development .. and to lead by raising the UAE’s beacons in various fields.