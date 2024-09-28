Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences to the nation’s righteous martyrs who were involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country. ‎Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Nasser Muhammad Yousef Abdullah Al Balushi, Abdulaziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, and Ahmed Muhammad Rashid Al Shehhi, members of the armed forces, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral councils in the Al Shamkha region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Al Raqayeb and Al Hamidiyah regions in the Emirate of Ajman, and the Dibba Al Fujairah region in the Emirate of Fujairah..

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the martyrs, praying to God Almighty to cover them with His vast mercy, forgiveness and satisfaction, and to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and relatives with beautiful patience and solace..

His Highness was accompanied while offering condolences by his sons Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan..