Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences to the martyr of the nation, First Undersecretary Mohammed Al Shamsi, who was martyred with his colleagues as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia, while performing their work duties in training and rehabilitation. Somali Armed Forces.

When His Highness visited the funeral council in the city of Al Ain, His Highness Al-Bari, the Almighty, called for the martyr Al Shamsi and all the martyrs of the nation to be showered with his mercy and forgiveness, and to reside in his spacious paradise with the prophets, the truthful, and the martyrs.