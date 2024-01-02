Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, this evening offered his condolences to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan on the death of his late mother, Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During his visit to the funeral hall in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to shower her with His vast mercy, dwell her in spacious gardens, and inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.