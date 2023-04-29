Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered condolences to His Excellency Sayyid Hammoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Omani Minister of Interior, on the death of his mother – may God have mercy on her soul – at the condolence council held in the Omani capital, Muscat, in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased and her relatives, asking the Almighty God to bestow His mercy on her, and to inspire her family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.

Condolences were offered alongside His Highness, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman.