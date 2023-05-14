eye (wam)

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, offered condolences on the death of Major General (M) Nasser bin Dhaen Al Shamsi, and offered condolences alongside His Highness, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness, upon his visit to the Al-Masoudi Council in Al-Ain to offer condolences, expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy on him, dwell the deceased in his spacious gardens, and inspire his family patience and solace.