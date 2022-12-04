Sharjah (WAM)

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered condolences on the death of Badriya Ali, the wife of the advisor, Dr. Al Nahyan.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the husband and the families of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.