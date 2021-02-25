Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, expressed his congratulations and congratulations to the brotherly State of Kuwait, the leadership and the people, on the occasion of the 60th National Day. His Highness wished further progress and prosperity for sisterly Kuwait.

His Highness said in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “My highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the brotherly State of Kuwait, leadership and people, on the occasion of the sixtieth national day, wishing them further progress and prosperity.”