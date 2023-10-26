Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with the Ministers of the Interior of the International Security Coalition.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “Under the directives of the wise leadership, I met in Abu Dhabi with the Ministers of the Interior of the International Security Alliance (ISA), where the Alliance was keen, through the presence of all its members from various parts of the world, whether in person or via video communication, to… Delivering a positive message confirming that the sustainability of police and security work is a top priority, no matter the difficulties.”

His Highness added: Despite the escalating tensions taking place in the Middle East region, the ultimate goal of the coalition’s sincere efforts is to contribute to strengthening international peace and security for the good of all humanity.