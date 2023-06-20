Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received His Excellency Bakhtiar Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and his accompanying delegation.

His Highness discussed with the guest minister ways to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in the security and police fields.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Saeed Abdullah, Secretary General of the Federal Council for Demographics, Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services, and a number of officers. It was also attended from the Uzbek side by Aibek Khumraev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Kazbekov Josibek, Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Bakhromjon Aluyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jasur Koreev, Deputy Minister of Transport, and Abdulaziz Uklov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the country.