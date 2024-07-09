Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with the UAE Police Support Team who have completed special training and will later leave to join their counterparts from international police teams in helping secure the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer..

His Highness expressed his confidence in the UAE support team and the efficiency of its elements to carry out this international mission after the UAE Ministry of Interior received an official invitation from its French counterpart to help secure this major international sporting event hosted by the French Republic. His Highness called on the team members to be keen to represent the country in the best possible way and enhance the UAE’s good reputation and its pioneering role in international cooperation and joint work..

The UAE Police Support Team includes female personnel from the Ministry of Interior and qualified and trained personnel representing specialized units from all police sectors and police dog units.(K9) Security support teams and others.