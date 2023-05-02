Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Farne Sirleaf, Liberian Minister of the Interior.

His Highness reviewed with the guest minister a number of issues of common interest, and ways to enhance the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the police and security fields.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services, and a number of officers. It was also attended by the Liberian delegation, Emmanuel Wineo, Technical Coordinator of the Office of the Minister of Interior.