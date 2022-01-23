Dubai (WAM)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met His Excellency Teo Chee Hen, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of the friendly Republic of Singapore, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the celebration of his country’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished relations of cooperation between the UAE and Singapore and ways to enhance them, especially in the areas of police and security work, in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Vaswani Kamal Ram Chand, Singaporean Ambassador to the UAE, Ng Tek Hen, Deputy Secretary-General of the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Samuel Tan, Director General of Middle East and North African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ang Wei Young, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Jeremy Lo, Assistant Director for Middle East, North Africa and Central Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of officials from the UAE and the Republic of Singapore.