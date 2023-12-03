Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with the Minister of the Interior and Local Government of the Republic of the Philippines, Benjamin Abalos, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is hosted by the UAE. Until the twelfth of December at Expo City Dubai.

His Highness and the guest minister discussed a number of topics of common interest, and ways to consolidate existing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the police and security fields, and exchanged ideas on how to benefit from the Conference of the Parties as a platform for international cooperation and innovation in the field of the environment.

His Highness stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to address the challenges of climate change and chart a more sustainable and secure future for future generations, and that this historic moment represents a unique opportunity to strengthen partnership and joint work towards a cleaner environment and a more balanced world.

The team met with His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of the Republic of Singapore, Teo Chee Hean, on the sidelines of COP28.

During the meeting, the distinguished cooperation relations existing between the UAE and Singapore were reviewed, and ways to enhance them, especially in the areas of police and security work, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples. The two sides also touched on the global event “COP28” and its importance in strengthening the world’s efforts towards safer societies, by preserving the environment. And confronting climate changes.

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met today with the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on the sidelines of the work of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).





During the meeting, the distinguished and existing cooperation relations between the two sides were reviewed, and ways to enhance them, especially in the areas of police and security work. Views were also exchanged on the global event “COP28”, and the responsibilities of countries and civil society organizations in achieving the desired goals of protecting the environment.

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with the Minister of State for Police Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, on the sidelines of the (COP28) conference.

His Highness and the Nigerian Minister discussed a number of important issues of mutual interest, and reviewed the prospects for enhancing existing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of police and security.

The meeting discussed the importance of supporting international efforts to combat environmental crimes and reduce their negative impacts, in line with achieving the strategic goals of the Global Conference of the Parties and the commitments emerging from the Paris Agreement, and the importance of responsible international commitment in achieving a more sustainable and secure future for our peoples and societies.

The team also met with His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions at the United Nations, Alexander Zuev, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

During his meeting with the UN official, His Highness discussed a number of topics related to strengthening global efforts and achieving fruitful international cooperation. The conversation touched on the importance of protecting communities and enhancing prevention and safety methods, while emphasizing the main role played by law enforcement agencies in confronting the increasing challenges posed by climate change. There was clear agreement on the importance of united and comprehensive action in confronting these challenges, based on a deep awareness of the responsibility towards preserving our planet for future generations.