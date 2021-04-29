Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, mourned the Bahraini teacher Saeed Al-Ghayeb.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “May God have mercy on Professor Saeed Al-Ghayeb from the sisterly Bahrain. Bahrain, with its leaders and people, will remain dear in the hearts of Emiratis, with our historical and future ties.

May God have mercy on Mr. Teacher Saeed Al-Ghayeb from Bahrain He presented a lot with his knowledge and culture in the seventies to the children of the Zakhir school in the Emirates. He was a model of dedication and sincerity in his work. May God reward him for us and make him live in paradise. Bahrain, with its leaders and people, will remain dear in the hearts of Emiratis with our historical and future ties. pic.twitter.com/x4tPrwaDNA Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@SaifBZayed) April 29, 2021

His Highness published a video accompanying the tweet entitled “Wamda of Loyalty”, which reviewed clips of the Emirati-Bahraini relations, especially in the field of education. The video referred to the efforts of teacher Saeed Al-Ghayeb and his dedication to serving education in the UAE in the seventies of the last century.