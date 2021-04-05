Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the strategy of the Emirates Development Bank is an additional ambitious engine for the development of the national economy and a major supporter of companies and small and medium enterprises.

His Highness added in a tweet on his Twitter account: “We are keen to support exceptional initiatives and qualitative and creative ideas that adopt support for industry and advanced technology and keep pace with our future development priorities.”