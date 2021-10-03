Saif bin Zayed leads the mourners for the body of the martyr of duty Khamis Al-Holi in Dubai

Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presented a crowd of mourners for the body of the martyr of national duty, Lt. Colonel Pilot Trainer Khamis Saeed Al-Hooli, who moved to his Lord’s side yesterday with 3 of his colleagues after they were involved in an ambulance crash while performing their humanitarian mission.

His Highness performed the funeral prayer at the Martyrs Mosque in Al Qusais in Dubai, where the worshipers carried the body of the martyr to his final resting place.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr Al-Holi and prayed to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, and to dwell in his vast gardens with the two friends, the martyrs and the righteous.

Source: wam