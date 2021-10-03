Tuesday, October 5, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Saif bin Zayed leads the mourners for the body of the martyr of duty Khamis Al-Holi in Dubai

by Admin
October 3, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presented a crowd of mourners for the body of the martyr of national duty, Lt. Colonel Pilot Trainer Khamis Saeed Al-Hooli, who moved to his Lord’s side yesterday with 3 of his colleagues after they were involved in an ambulance crash while performing their humanitarian mission.
His Highness performed the funeral prayer at the Martyrs Mosque in Al Qusais in Dubai, where the worshipers carried the body of the martyr to his final resting place.
His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr Al-Holi and prayed to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, and to dwell in his vast gardens with the two friends, the martyrs and the righteous.

Source: wam

.

Tags:
Admin

Admin

Related Posts

Load More
Next Post

Greens in Berlin: Bettina Jarasch, almost chief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result