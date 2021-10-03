Lieutenant-General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presented the masses of mourners for the body of the martyr of national duty, Lt. Colonel Pilot Trainer, Khamis Saeed Al-Holi, who moved to his Lord’s side, the day before yesterday, with three of his colleagues, after they had an accident. The ambulance plane crashed while performing their humanitarian mission. His Highness performed the funeral prayer at the Martyrs Mosque in Al Qusais in Dubai, where worshipers buried the body of the martyr to his final resting place.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr Al-Holi, and prayed to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, and to dwell in his vast gardens with the two friends, the martyrs and the righteous.

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan also presented the mourners for the body of the martyr of national duty, Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Mohammed Al Rashidi, who moved next to his Lord, the day before yesterday, and His Highness performed the funeral prayer at the Martyr Omar Al Muqbali Mosque in the Umm Ghafa area in Al Ain. Where the worshipers mourned the body of the martyr to his final resting place, and His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr Rashidi, and prayed to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with his vast mercy, and to dwell in his vast gardens with the two friends, the martyrs and the righteous.





