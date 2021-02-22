Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, yesterday visited again the exhibition “IDEX 2021” on its second day, which is currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

On his tour on the second day, His Highness inspected a number of national, Arab and international pavilions, where he was briefed on the exhibits presented by the advanced military industries, advanced technologies and smart solutions, and the latest developments in modern technology in the field of defense industries.

During his tour, His Highness also listened to a brief explanation about the defense and technical means and smart military solutions offered by these wings, the latest generations of drones used in the military sectors, and advanced military solutions and equipment in the fields of electronic security, artificial intelligence, and sensors. Smart, police equipment, and training.