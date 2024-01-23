Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, opened the activities of the sixth session of the UMEX and SimTEX (2024) exhibitions, which will be held from 23 to 25 This January, with the participation of 214 companies from 35 countries around the world.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Supreme Committee organizing the exhibitions, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, and a large number of officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, officials from the government and private sectors, members of the diplomatic corps, and high-level figures from the heads of international delegations participating in this event.

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the pavilions of the two exhibitions, during which he was briefed on the most prominent unmanned systems, simulation and training, and their various technologies that use artificial intelligence, such as drones, autonomous applications, robots, and multi-use systems in the defense fields. Civil, commercial, and medical, in addition to the latest new innovations in these systems, and ethical frameworks and standards for their use in serving humanity and supporting sustainable development paths.

His Highness’s visit included a number of national pavilions, such as the “Programming Challenge Competition” pavilion of the Ministry of Defense, the “International Golden Group IGG” pavilion, the “Calidus” pavilion, and the “Edge” Group pavilion, in addition to a visit to the Spanish SDLE NexGen pavilion.

On the sidelines of His Highness’ opening of the two exhibitions, Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said: “The UAE, thanks to the support of its wise leadership and their sound guidance, is witnessing a growing and continuous development in the national defense industries sector, and this unlimited support and interest Continuing to develop the capabilities and competencies of our armed forces reflects the depth of keenness and insight of our leadership, so this strategic direction is evident in the (UMEX) and (SemTEX) exhibitions, which embody the spirit of innovation and development.”

His Highness added: “The UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading country in the fields of defense and security at the regional and global levels, with the innovative solutions they offer that enhance the consolidation of international security and stability for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The current session of the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions, organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, and the EDGE Group, the strategic partner, is witnessing exceptional growth in terms of participation, as (214) companies participate, an increase of (19%) compared to the previous session, and these companies also represent (35). (11) countries are participating for the first time.

The UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions help promote and drive local innovation and business development through (72) local companies, representing about (34%) of the total participating companies. In addition, the total exhibition area in the current session increased by (15%) to reach more than ( 30) thousand square meters.

The activities of the two exhibitions include a wide and diverse range of exciting and amazing technical innovations that support the civil sectors, including transportation, construction, manufacturing, energy and the economy, in addition to many deals that will be concluded in the civil sector, and special prizes will be presented in recognition of the best and most useful innovations in each sector. The largest and largest session of the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions will witness the launch of five new initiatives for the first time, including live marine and land shows at the main platform of the exhibition center and in the ADNEC Marina area, in addition to live air shows at Sweihan Hills in Al Ain. The UMEX commercial platform will also be launched. Which constitutes a platform where both civilian and military companies can showcase their latest technologies, products and services, and exchange innovative development ideas and visions. The two exhibitions will provide the opportunity for UAE national programmers to participate in the programming challenge organized by the Ministry of Defense for the people of the country to highlight their skills and abilities for innovation and creativity in the field of unmanned systems. Exhibiting companies and specialists will have the opportunity to learn about the advantages of the leading UMEX NextGen platform dedicated to startup companies, to connect with first-class professionals, form strategic partnerships, and access valuable investment opportunities.