The team met with His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Alexander Zuev, Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions at the United Nations.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “I was pleased to meet with Alexander Zuev, Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions at the United Nations, and we reviewed the vital roles of the United Nations peacekeeping forces, ways to develop them, and the importance of sustaining their operations in a way that enhances the security of societies and supports efforts to achieve international peace and stability.” “.