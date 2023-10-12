Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honored the work team of the unified electronic platform for controlled medicines.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “In order to achieve the directives of the wise leadership in establishing digital transformation within vital projects, I was pleased to honor the team working on the unified electronic platform for controlled medicines, which worked very efficiently in partnership with ministerial and federal bodies, local bodies and partners, all of whom contributed to the success of this pioneering project.” “To be a leading and integrated national portal that works to enhance community security.”