Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honored the winners of the “Inking for the Holy Quran and Its Sciences 2021” competition at its seventh session in a virtual remote ceremony, which was held yesterday evening, through visual communication techniques, and this session achieved a number A new record with the participation of 5407 contestants from 81 nationalities from countries of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked and congratulated the winners of this session for their efforts to consolidate the true image of Islam based on human compassion and sympathy, and thanked all the participants from different countries of the world and all the partners, sponsors and scholars who contributed to the success of this award. International, which calls for the good of mankind and humanity, stressing that the UAE, with the vision of its wise leadership, opens its doors to the world and welcomes everyone who seeks the good of mankind and the world. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Secretary-General of the Award, Dr. Farouk Mahmoud Hamadeh, Religious Advisor at the Diwan of Wali Ahed Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Ibrahim Sabaian Al Tunaiji, Director General and Chairman of the Supreme Award Committee, representatives of sponsoring and supporting companies, and a number of attendees.

The ceremony, moderated by the Emirati journalist Ahmed Al Yamahi, began with the national peace of the United Arab Emirates, and the recitation of fragrant verses from the Holy Quran in the voice of Zayed Sultan Al Mansouri, the first winner of the Holy Quran Recitation Competition for the category of male citizens in this session 2021, in addition to a video presentation about the award’s march, introducing its values ​​and some statistics Of this seventh session. In a speech on this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, valued the award’s role in promoting the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, as tolerance in Islam constitutes an integrated culture, with its values, manifestations and domains. He thanked the efforts of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and his support for this fragrant, benevolent award that is keen to uphold the values ​​of the Noble Qur’an that elevate people to degrees, following the approach of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul, “who established the support of scholars, and whose benevolent effects are still visible today.

Dr. Farouk Mahmoud Hamadeh said: Today we are witnessing the end of a new cycle of the award’s life as its circle is expanding as it is witnessing an increasing turnout, noting that the world is witnessing challenges and crises at the level of values ​​and morals, and we in the UAE broadcast its leadership the spirit of coexistence and equality and present a global beacon that unites and does not separate. It unites and does not tear, and these are the good hands of the Emirates that extend in the light of the pandemic to reach all corners of the universe without distinguishing between nationality, race or religion, to spread the values ​​of construction, tolerance, justice and goodness. – An unprecedented wide participation … Ahmed Ibrahim Sabaian Al-Tunaiji, Director-General and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Award revealed that the number of participants in this seventh session reached a new record with the participation of / 5407 / contestants of 81 nationalities, compared with / 3394 / participants in the previous session 2020, explaining The current session witnessed high competition in all categories, and the award has achieved its objectives in achieving civilized communication, implanting noble values, sublime principles and springboarding spirit, and consolidating correct thought and understanding to build the future. He pointed out that the financial prizes allocated to the first winner amount to 30 thousand dirhams, the second winner is 20 thousand dirhams, and the third winner is 10 thousand dirhams, in each competition separately, as the seventh session included 11 categories. And the citizens “male” in the recitation category of the Holy Quran won the first, Zayed Sultan Al Mansouri, the second Hamid Khalifa Al Raisi, and the third Abdul Rahman Hassan Al Taniji.

In the recitation category for the Holy Qur’an, the female citizens of “Females,” came the first, Marwa Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, the second, Fatima Abdullah Al-Hashemi, and the third, Aisha Ali Al-Zahmi. And in the recitation category for the Holy Qur’an, Citizens ‘Category of Children,’ the first is Hoor Jamal Al-Tunaiji, the second Omar Khamis Al-Suraidi, and the third is Khawla Muhammad Al Hosani. As for the recitation category for the Holy Qur’an “All Nationalities – Male,” the first is Mustafa Zahid from Morocco, the second Ibrahim Hussein Fadel from Iraq, and the third Abd al-Rahman al-Masawi from Morocco. And in the recitation category for the Holy Quran “All Nationalities-Females”, the first was Hasna Godan from Morocco, the second Asma Sidky from Morocco, and the third, i.e. Al-Karziti from Morocco. And in the recitation category of the Holy Qur’an “All Nationalities – Children,” the first is Akram Al-Karm from Morocco, the second is Zuhaib Alim Allah from Pakistan, and the third is Anas Aslal from Morocco.

And the winner in the recitation category for the Holy Qur’an “Citizens – People of Determination Male” was Ali Hamad Al-Marri, the second Anas Jumaa Al Hosani, and the third Ali Haitham Al-Saffar.

As for the recitation category for the Holy Qur’an “Citizens – People of Determination Females,” the first is Jamila Muhammad Al Shamsi, the second is Sheikha Ubaid Al-Suraidi, and the third is Amna Ibrahim Al Hosani.

And in the recitation category for the Holy Qur’an “Citizens – People of Determination Children”, the first is Shama Majid Al Mani ‘, the second is Shahd Ali Al Balushi, and the third is Maitha Ahmed Al Yamahi. And in the short film category, the first came Esraa Abdel Fattah Ibrahim from Palestine, the second May Muhammad Al-Mansouri from the Emirates, and the third Bashayer Saleh Al-Taniji from the Emirates.

In the speech category, the first was Khaled Abdel Fattah from Jordan, the second was Ahmed Ali Salim Al-Taniji from the Emirates, the third was Muhammad Jamal Al-Shehhi from the UAE, and the third was repeated by Omar Muhammad Qutb Sadiq from Egypt.