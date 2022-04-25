Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honored the winners of the prizes of the “Inking of the Noble Qur’an and its Sciences 2022” competition in its eighth session – the fiftieth year’s session – during a virtual ceremony held remotely through visual communication technologies.

This year’s session set a new record with the participation of 6,816 participants from 79 nationalities.

Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the winners of this session for their efforts to consolidate the true image of Islam based on compassion and human sympathy. And to the families of the participants and their keenness to build a beneficial family, which calls for the good of humanity and humanity, and came to confirm the UAE’s march with the vision of its leadership in giving and achievements and to consolidate its efforts in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and human brotherhood.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei. The President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, the Religious Adviser in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Secretary General of the Award, Dr. Farouk Mahmoud Hamadeh, the Director General and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Award, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Sba’an Al Tunaiji, and representatives of the sponsoring and supporting companies.

And the winners of the competition for the most beautiful chant for citizens are: Abdullah Hamid Abdullah Al Balushi, in first place, second place is Rashid Saeed Ali Al Shehhi, and third is Ibrahim Muammar Ali Banabela.

The winners of the competition for the most beautiful chant for female citizens are: The first is Hessa Dhaen Saif Al Falasi, the second is Aisha Abdullah Al Hamoudi, and the third is Nouf Abdullah Musabeh Al Yamahi.

In the competition for the most beautiful chant for citizens (children), Sheikha Muhammad Al Hosani came first, Huda Hilal Al Hinai came second, and Rashid Ali Omar Salem came third.

The winners of the competition for the most beautiful chant for all nationalities (males) are Abdelbaset Warrash, in first place, followed by Munjid Hamza in second place, and in third place, Elias Krum, all from the Kingdom of Morocco.

The winners of the most beautiful chant competition for all nationalities (females), the first is Khadija Ajbar, from Morocco, the second, Zainab Lachhab, from Morocco, and then Elevi Zakia Dharamanita, from Indonesia.

And the winners of the most beautiful chant competition for all nationalities (children), the first is Omar Muhammad Tawfiq Abu Zeid, from Egypt, the second is Muhammad Salman bin Abdulaziz, from Pakistan, and the third is Youssef Akram Al-Sayed Abdullah, from Egypt.

And the winners of the most beautiful chant competition for People of Determination (males): The first is Ahmed Salem Sultan Al Kaabi, the second is Saif Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, and the third is Nasser Obaid Saeed Al Basri Al Zaabi, all of them from the Emirates.

As for the winners of the competition for the most beautiful chant for People of Determination (females), they are: Azza Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Moza Issa Faraj, and Kholoud Khalfan Al Shamsi, all from the Emirates.

The competition for the most beautiful chant for people of determination (children) was won by Aisha Ahmed Obaid Al-Moadhen Al-Tunaji, in the first place, and Muhammad Jaber Muhammad Al-Menhali second, and Salem Ali bin Harmal Al-Shamsi third, and all of them from the Emirates.

As for the winners of the public speaking competition (boys category), Qutaiba Abdel Moeen Daas, from Syria, came in first place, and Mansour Abdullah Al Jasmi, from the UAE, came second, and Anas Abdel Fattah Ali, from Egypt.

The speech competition (children’s category) was won by Muhammad Mujahid Haj Hussain, from Syria, in first place. Muhammad Anas Hussain, from India, came second, and Abdel Rahman Mustafa Hassan, from Egypt.

He won the competition in the fiftieth year: Muhammad Hassan Al Falasi, from the Emirates, Iman Fahmy Othman Khader, from Egypt, Bilal Khaled Abu Ruman from Jordan, Ilham Fouad Ahmed, from Egypt, Saeed Muhammad Salmin Al Naqbi, from the Emirates, and Abeer Ibrahim Hassan, from Sudan. and Ammar Yasser Hazem, from Egypt, Fatima Nasserzadeh Khemiri, from Iran, Muhammad Musa Al-Hariri, from Syria, and Shamma Rashid Al Shamsi from the UAE.

I am pleased to congratulate all the winners of the eighth edition of the Al-Tabir Award for the Noble Qur’an and its Sciences, and I appreciate the efforts of their parents for this good upbringing and their keenness to establish positive families that serve their country and nation. pic.twitter.com/Z0HkFz1srx — Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@SaifBZayed) April 25, 2022



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

