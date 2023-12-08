The team honored His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Ain region, for his support of the Al Faraj Fund, where he received the medal and certificate on behalf of His Highness, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

The team also honored His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the supporters of the Al Faraj Fund from various institutions, sectors and individuals, at a ceremony held in Expo City Dubai, the venue for the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

His Highness awarded the community service medal and certificates of appreciation to the honorees, in appreciation of their humanitarian efforts and initiatives that contributed to the release of a number of inmates and brought joy and happiness to the souls of their families.

His Highness expressed his thanks to everyone in appreciation of their positive citizenship that contributes to the success of the Fund’s journey, achieves its goals in providing humanitarian aid to inmates, consolidates the values ​​of brotherhood, compassion and tolerance, and enhances the spirit of community cooperation and solidarity.

His Highness and the audience watched a visual presentation showcasing some of the Al Faraj Fund’s achievements and its societal role in helping financially distressed inmates of penal and correctional institutions in the country.

The ceremony was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Faraj Fund, Khalil Dawoud Badran, members of the Board of Directors, honorees and representatives of partners, and a number of officials from the public and private sectors.

The honor included the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works. Hamad Suhail Al Khaili, Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Ghanem’s sons were also honored. Bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri and Faraj Bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri, and Khaled Ghanem bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri received it on their behalf.

Saeed Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Abdul Jalil Abdul Rahman Al Balouki, Hamad Sultan Al Darmaki, the family of the late Ousha Khalaf Al Otaiba, Hilal Mubarak Al Mansouri, Sultan Saeed Al Suwaidi, and Muhammad Ali Al Ansari, representing Al Ansari Exchange, the Community Contributions Authority (Together), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and the United Arab Emirates Bank, were also honored. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Rostamani Group, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charitable Foundation, International Foodstuff Company, and Al Nasser Holding Company.

It is worth noting that the results of the Al Faraj Fund’s humanitarian initiatives in 2022 benefited 2,026 families, and the number of inmates and insolvent people who were released reached 4,645 people, while the total financial amounts amounted to 71,511,420 million dirhams.