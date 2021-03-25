Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, headed the delegation of the United Arab Emirates participating in the work of the 38th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Tunis via remote visual communication technology.

The session discussed a number of issues related to joint Arab initiatives and projects concerned with developing cooperation in the security and police fields, in addition to reviewing the reports of the committees and the General Secretariat of the Council, the report of the President of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences on the university’s work, and a number of issues related to strengthening work in facing challenges and combating crime. And recommendations issued by conferences and meetings held within the scope of the General Secretariat during the year 2020, and the results of joint meetings with Arab and international bodies during the year 2020, in addition to a number of other topics related to strengthening joint Arab action.