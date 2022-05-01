Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, May God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, the people of the Emirates and residents, on Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness said, via Twitter: “Best congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, and I congratulate the Emirates and its good people, everyone who lives in it, the Arab and Islamic nation and the whole world, asking God Almighty to bring him back to everyone with health, happiness and security, and Happy New Year.”