Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness said on Twitter: “With hearts believing in the judgment of God and his destiny, we offer our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to Sir Mohammed bin Rashid on the death of the deceased of the Emirates, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, the man of humanity who passed away to his Lord satisfactorily, leaving eternal imprints in the history of the nation. God rewarded him for his beautiful deeds, forgave him and make him live in paradise.