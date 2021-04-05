Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, yesterday witnessed the virtual ceremony for the graduation of 25 officers of the Ministry of Interior and general leaders of the police from the Professional Talent Management Program, the pioneering training program launched by the Ministry as part of its strategy to empower human resources to upgrade their capabilities. And their skills and talents, and employing them to serve the development of work in an institutional way based on the concepts of innovation, creativity and the employment of innovative energies.

In his speech, His Highness the Minister of Interior congratulated the graduates, calling on them to employ their creative energies, and to benefit from these training programs in developing work and upgrading the services provided in a manner consistent with the directives of the leadership that sponsors all creative talents so that the UAE is a global model in pioneering government work based on knowledge, advanced science and modern applications. Recruiting talents and creativity, and His Highness and the attendees listened to words introducing this advanced training program, and presenting its goals and objectives for which it was established.

Saif bin Zayed attending the virtual remote ceremony, and in the photo, the police leaderships (pictures from the source)

The virtual ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, and Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary For resources and support services, Major General Dr. Jassim Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Abdulaziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director General of Preventive Security, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, and Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Police Abu Dhabi, a number of police chiefs, Colonel Dr. Omar Al Ali, Director General of Competency Development at the Ministry, and a number of officers at the Ministry of Interior.

The Professional Talent Management Program is one of the initiatives launched by the General Administration for Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior within the strategic planning for training the workforce, and it is a training program, in accordance with the highest international standards, and aims to qualify its participants to be certified trainers for talents, in a way that serves government directions, so that they can discover talents In the ranks of workers, following them up, developing strategic plans and initiatives to raise these talents, and implementing them on the ground to benefit from them practically in achieving more achievements, and strengthening the process of leadership and excellence.

The program is implemented in cooperation with the Institute of Talent Management at the University of Pennsylvania, which is considered one of the best international institutes specialized in talent management, and the Ministry of Interior is the first entity to obtain accreditation for this program according to an exclusive partnership with this prestigious international institute.

Program alumni

The “Talent Management” is considered one of the criteria of excellence within the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Program, and within the Talent Discovery Department at the Ministry of No Impossible, and the importance of such training programs lies in the technological developments and information revolution that the world is witnessing, and the increase in employee development and innovation rates, And the high cost of attracting talents and competencies, which requires employees with creative capabilities and outstanding performance, and requires investment in developing competencies and supporting their talents.

The program implemented by the Ministry included intensive training for a period of 3 weeks in topics that dealt with basic axes such as theoretical frameworks and concepts for talent management, strategies and mechanisms of its management, the most important areas of focus for talent management, methods and means used globally, competencies and capabilities of leadership talent, qualification and development of talent in organizations and institutions, and graduates are considered The first batch of the program is the nucleus to enhance work in the management of creative talents and capabilities, employ them to serve work and improve quality levels, according to scientific foundations, and to enhance government work models in an innovative way