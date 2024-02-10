Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated the Dubai Police General Command team for excelling in the UAE Tactical Teams Challenge.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Outstanding efforts and professional skills. I congratulate the Dubai Police General Command team for their excellence and congratulate all the winners and participants in the UAE Challenge for Tactical Teams from all over the world.”