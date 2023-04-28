Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed on the occasion of their appointment as First Deputy and Second Deputy in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I congratulate Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed for appointing him as First Deputy, and for Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for appointing him as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and I congratulate them on the precious trust of my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, wishing them success in their service.” nation and wise leadership.