Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “I congratulate my brother His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the great confidence that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have placed in him, by appointing him Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.”

Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “We ask God to grant you success and guide your steps in serving the nation and the wise leadership.”