Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, for the arrival of his children.

His Highness wrote, “I congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for the arrival of his two children (Rashid and Sheikh).”

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded by praying, “Oh God, preserve them with your protection … and make them an eye for their parents.”