Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and President of Baniyas Club, congratulated the “Heavenly” team on the occasion of winning the President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu, in the “2022 version”, which concluded yesterday at Ju-Jitsu Arena.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: I congratulate the Bani Yas teams for the men, women and youth categories for winning the Sidi His Highness President’s Cup for Ju-Jitsu, which was held at the Arena in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and I congratulate the men and youth teams for retaining the title And I valued the professional performance of the Emirati girls who left inspiring fingerprints in the sports arenas.