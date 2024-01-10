Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on winning the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sports Creativity Award for the Emirati Sports Personality category.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, for winning the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sports Creativity Award for the Emirati Sports Personality category. And developing the sports career at the local and federal levels.”