Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud in honoring him with the scarf of King Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him.

I congratulate my brother, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, in honoring him with the scarf of King Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him.

And you are most deserving of the honor and confidence of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his faithful Crown Prince https://t.co/1m4XTKV7AU – Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@SaifBZayed) May 6, 2021

