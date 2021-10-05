Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team, chaired a virtual meeting yesterday, under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Center of Meteorology and heads of local emergency, crisis and disaster management teams, and a number of The concerned authorities to follow up on the tropical situation, “Shaheen”.

The National Center of Meteorology reviewed the final report of the tropical state movement “Shaheen” and its impact on the state, while the Ministry of Interior reviewed the latest developments regarding the procedures adopted by the emergency and local crisis management teams..

The attendees also discussed a number of precautionary and preventive measures taken by all concerned authorities at the local and national levels to limit the repercussions of the tropical situation “Shaheen” on the affected areas, specifically the eastern regions of the country..

The meeting also touched on the extent of readiness and preparedness of local and national teams, to ensure the effectiveness of the national response and the safety of society from any dangers that may occur during the passage of the tropical situation, in addition to the continuity of the work of vital authorities in the affected areas..

During the meeting, His Highness expressed thanks and appreciation to all participating parties for their efforts, and stressed the importance of strengthening joint integrated work and implementing unified national plans to respond to emergencies, in a way that enhances levels of security, protection and safety for all residents and visitors of the UAE..

His Highness directed the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to list and prepare all the lessons learned from the tropical situation, to be presented at the next meeting..





