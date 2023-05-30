Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said that the Ministry of Interior has launched and implemented awareness campaigns and held workshops to disseminate traffic culture among workers in the field of motorcycle delivery, train them in the field of delivery, and set incentives for committed drivers. with traffic rules.

He explained in a written response to a parliamentary question today (Tuesday) about the degrees of delivery of applications, submitted by the Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, Naima Abdullah Al Sharhan, that the Ministry of Interior has established the Federal Traffic Council, which includes in the membership of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Climate Change environment, industry and advanced technology, Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Wisdom, Etihad Rail, Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai Government, and Emirates Transport.

He pointed out that the council is concerned with the process of supervising strategic plans and currency systems, supervising the treatment of strategic challenges and submitting proposals, in addition to expressing advisory and legal opinions, presenting studies, and coordinating with the concerned authorities.

And he indicated that the Ministry has prepared axes regarding the degrees of delivery of requests, including a package of requirements and controls that are applied experimentally in the Emirate of Dubai, which includes obtaining a license for the delivery activity, spending a year on the driver’s license to obtain the professional permit, standardizing the uniform, wearing a helmet and means of protection. The bike is no more than 4 years old.

The requirements also included a commitment to adopting the approved box for delivery of orders, and that the class speed does not exceed 100 kilometers per hour, and not to load a passenger in the back, and not to drive on highways or during bad weather.

For her part, the Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, Naameh Abdullah Al-Sharhan, during the first question in the eleventh session of the Council, regarding the degrees of delivery of requests, identified six observations regarding violations of bicycles for delivery of requests, including occupying parking lots designated for vehicles, passing in a dangerous way between vehicles, and reckless driving behaviors. Including driving in a zigzag manner, and some companies requiring the speed of delivery of orders to obtain a financial reward, and preoccupation with phones to track a map that shows the customer’s home and the time it takes to reach, in addition to sudden stops and wrong overtaking.

Al-Sharhan presented five proposals, which included planning special paths for delivery drivers, in order to preserve their lives and the lives of others, and setting an upper limit for the speed of delivery drivers in the first six months of their work, and that delivery drivers have an experience of not less than 3 years, and that the license is not given until after the applicants submit. The license includes traffic awareness courses, in addition to involving the community in evaluating the driving of cyclists.