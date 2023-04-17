Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the fourth lecture organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council during the Ramadan season for this year, under the title “Mastering Leadership and Success in Our Contemporary World”, which was delivered by entrepreneur Steve Cockram, co-founder of Giant. “.

The lecture was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs and officials.

The lecturer highlighted the impact of the digital revolution, which continues to accelerate in changing the nature of business, in addition to the new challenges that leaders face in the digital world without the availability of methodologies to deal with them, and considering the ability of leaders to deal with these challenges is the most important criterion for the success of institutions.

Steve Cockram said that leaders today face unprecedented challenges in the digital world without finding a clear plan to deal with them successfully. Each leader has the choice to see in this changing landscape an opportunity to seize it or something that should be feared or even ignored, and as is always the case with successful people, the future will belong to them. Leaders, institutions and countries that are ready to fully participate in the challenges of the new digital world.

The lecturer identified three challenges that every leader faces, explaining the practical tools to address each of these challenges, and each tool represents a deep vision of leadership in a simple and uncomplicated way. He indicated that the first challenge is the leaders maintaining their physical and intellectual health in a world where the pace of work never stops. While he considered how to learn leadership through influence and not positions or titles, the second challenge, while the third challenge from his point of view was building an institutional culture that can attract, retain and sustain the best cadres.

He pointed out that not establishing a work culture in which employees feel motivated to work will have a costly effect, especially with continued reliance on technology. Steve also spoke about the Support Challenge Matrix, a tool that helps leaders and managers understand the importance of balancing high support with high challenge which is critical to creating a culture that allows people to feel free and motivated to act at the same time.

He stressed that to build a successful corporate culture, it is important to have a targeted operational model and a targeted leadership model that work side by side, and that the existence of one model without the other will not create the institutional culture that can retain cadres for a long time, and defining and implementing the targeted leadership model is crucial, but often Being ignored until it’s too late.

The lecture will be broadcast tomorrow on the Emirates Channel and local TV channels, in addition to the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis YouTube channel, at approximately 5:30 pm.