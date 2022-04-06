Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the first Ramadan lecture of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council in its new season for 2022, which was held under the title “Values ​​and their impact on the development of humans and societies”.

The lecture dealt with the importance of building values ​​for the individual and society, the points of convergence between Islamic and human values ​​and ways to enhance these values, as well as their role in building a civilized society, and the fruits that societies and countries reap from their consolidation and promotion at all levels.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Dari, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Director General of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, Director of the Ifta Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs in Dubai, member of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, spoke on the subject. Islamic.

Also, during the lecture, video posts of specialists and officials who addressed the topic of values ​​from their perspective were shown. The lecture will be broadcast on a number of local channels and the YouTube channel of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Lectures today.

The two lecturers, Al-Duraei and Al-Haddad, dealt with the importance of building values ​​as it is a humanitarian necessity for the construction of civilization and access to the concept of a good life.. In addition to the consolidation of the true Islamic religion for these values, like other religions whose messages and calls were the focus of their messages and calls to revive and raise values.

Spiritual faith values

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad dealt with the types of values ​​and their impact on societies, and said that they vary between spiritual faith values ​​whose basis is belief in God, which is the focus of slavery and fills the spiritual void, so that a person is always happy, his morals are ideal, satisfied with what God has divided and trust in him and have good faith in him.. In addition to the subjective values ​​that include honesty, bearing responsibility, cheerful face, good talk and spreading peace, as well as family values ​​that are embodied in mercy, generosity, love and loyalty.. He also referred to social values, including patience, courage, altruism and forgiveness when capable.. In addition to the national values ​​that appear in loyalty. For the homeland and sacrifice for it, preserving its achievements, security and stability, and the love and harmony of its citizens.. beside the universal values ​​through which acquaintance, cooperation and exchange of experiences are achieved, and the world is integrated in benefits, civilized development and solidarity, and through which the homeland is appreciated. He also pointed to the economic values, including work in all fields, because it is the backbone of the economy, and with it economic stability is achieved, resources are exploited, and self-sufficiency is achieved in the best way. N Tadbeer.. He also addressed the importance of cultural values ​​and cited many Qur’anic verses and honorable Prophetic hadiths that establish those meanings.

He explained that values ​​have a positive impact on society and the country’s growth and economic development, as the society that possesses these values ​​is coherent, harmonious, participating in its construction and maintaining its security, stability and development at all levels. Global confidence in its economy, provides an ideal environment for investment and achieves its security and stability.. Thus, we find that noble human values ​​are the secret of nations’ progress, renaissance and respect among peoples and countries. At the end of the lecture, he said: Fasting is an applied school of values, as one of the reasons for its legislation was that it earns piety, which is the complex of human and Islamic values, bearing on honesty with God Almighty and with people, patience, generosity, giving, forbearance, and other values ​​whose effects appear in the individual and society. .

Dr. Omar Al-Duraei stressed that human values ​​are necessary for self-discipline, controlling behavior, and building people and civilizations.. He pointed out that despite the differences between philosophers about the nature of values ​​and their sources, and whether they are heavenly, earthly, ideal, realistic, relative or absolute, they agreed on its importance and necessity for the integrity of life and likened it to water. Who cannot live without it.

Messages of the Prophets

He pointed out that religions came to consolidate values ​​because they are the essence of these religions, and the messages of the prophets that worked to instill them, educate souls on them, and strengthen them in societies.. Also, all the beautiful names of God remind us of values; He is the Wise, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, and other of His Beautiful Names, in addition to the fact that all acts of worship are closely related to values ​​and correct behavior. Al Darei also spoke about transforming values ​​into social behaviors and a way of life through several means, the most important of which are getting used to, example, perseverance and patience to adhere to values ​​in all aspects of life, in addition to being keen to inculcate them in homes by the family.