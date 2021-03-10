Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met yesterday in Abu Dhabi, HE Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of friendly Malaysia, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, especially in the security and police fields, ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in these areas, and the opportunities and possibilities for their development.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, the country’s ambassador to Malaysia, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, and Brigadier Muhammad Hamid Bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of the Ministry’s officers, and the accompanying delegation of the Prime Minister of Malaysia.