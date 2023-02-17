Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Abrahamic Family House; To be a new beacon for dialogue and knowledge, and a cultural edifice within the Saadiyat Cultural District. The house includes three places of worship, a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, as it will start receiving visitors on the first of March 2023.

The Abrahamic Family House reflects the vision and values ​​of the United Arab Emirates for the convergence of humanity and the dialogue of cultures, and the diversity that characterizes the United Arab Emirates. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

The head of the Abrahamic Family House, Mohammed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, said: “The establishment of the Abrahamic Family House is an extension of the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and the values ​​upon which he built our state, his vision of peace, and the values ​​of understanding and mutual respect in a country that today embraces more than ( 200) nationalities from around the world, and we hope that this edifice will be a source of hope for future generations, and a beacon that brings them together for good, for a world of mutual understanding and coexistence in peace.

The house of the Abrahamic family includes three places of worship: the mosque of His Eminence, the Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayyib, the Church of His Holiness Pope Francis, and the Synagogue of Moses bin Maimon. These three facilities allow visitors the opportunity to benefit from the religious services it provides, and to practice their rituals and worship. Book guided tours, participate in religious ceremonies, and learn about different faith and religious beliefs.

For his part, the former President of Al-Azhar University, Dr. Muhammad Hussein Al-Muhrasawi, said: “The house of the Abrahamic family comes as a true translation of the provisions of the Human Fraternity Document, which calls for ensuring tolerance and coexistence, ensuring freedom of belief and protecting places of worship, and this house is a model for coexistence, rapprochement and respect.” Mutual for human beings, I am pleased to celebrate with you today the inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House, a witness to the approach of the United Arab Emirates and its leaders towards promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance and coexistence among all, applying the values ​​of human brotherhood, and their keenness to create a paving ground for the meeting of believers of different religions, and the launch of values Common religions to confront intellectual and human extremism, and to spread love.

In his turn, the President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue in the Holy See, His Eminence Cardinal (Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot) said: The house of the Abrahamic family embodies an ideal model for all members of society of different religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to return to the essence, which is represented in love, love for the neighbor, it consolidates its efforts To promote dialogue and mutual respect, and works in the service of human fraternity as we walk together on the paths of peace.

Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of Britain and the Commonwealth (Sir Ephraim Mirvis) said: “On this historic day, we have come together to celebrate this historic edifice that unites us in the love of God – the home of the Abrahamic family. From today on, let us use this exceptional holy site to build a world In a new world in which we promote harmony and peace, and in a world where differences can separate us, let us say here that our common human values ​​always bring us together more than divide us.

The Abrahamic Family House includes a forum, an exhibition and a garden, where the forum provides a platform for open dialogue and exchange of knowledge, expertise and experiences. The public exhibition also calls for meditation on the worship and beliefs of the Abrahamic religions. Interfaith knowledge and understanding.

It is noteworthy that the three places of worship, of equal size and stature, in symbolism reflect the three different religions and were designed by the international architect, Sir David Adjaye, to embody the common denominators between the three Abrahamic religions through their general external dimensions, with the use of architectural and individual symbols that characterize each style. An architecture for each religion separately, each of which takes the form of a cube with a depth of (30) meters, a width of (30) meters, and a height of (30) meters. The mosque faces towards Mecca, while the church faces towards the east, while the synagogue faces towards Jerusalem, while the garden that The three buildings link the symbolism of the gardens and their faith connotations that the three religions have.

After the opening ceremony today, the three places of worship will welcome worshipers to practice their beliefs, worship and religious ceremonies. Starting from the first Thursday of next March, visitors can participate in the forum’s programs and book guided tours.

To watch the video, click the link.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CowVGu9P89l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link