Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, offered his condolences on the death of the late, May God have mercy on her soul, Heera Khalifa Khamis Al Khaili, mother of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, and Muadh, Jaber and Rashid Al Khaili.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Abu Samra area in Al Ain city, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, offered his condolences on the death of the late Hira Khalifa Khamis Al Khaili, mother of Major General Khalifa Hareb Mugheer Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Abu Samra area in Al Ain city, His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant her a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.