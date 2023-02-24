Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023” in its 16th edition, and the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023” in its seventh edition, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

During his tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest products, technologies and initiatives presented by the exhibiting institutions and companies at the two exhibitions, which enhance defense industries and the security of societies, in the fields of maritime defense and maritime security, and the latest developments reached by the land, sea and air defense sectors.

His Highness’s visit included the “International Golden Group” pavilion, which offers advanced products in the defense and security industries, in addition to presenting the latest defense equipment and supplies for the land, air and sea armies, and the “Tawazun Economic Council” pavilion, which presents models of the latest solutions and initiatives of the defense and security industry, such as “Meimen”. for aviation”, a drone (D7), a printer (D3), and technology boats. His Highness also visited the pavilion of the Caldis Military Industries Company, which specializes in manufacturing combat vehicles of all kinds.

In “Navdex”, His Highness visited the pavilions of the “blue gulf cat” company, with its marine products such as multi-use boats, and was briefed on the Emirati boat “Muzaffar”, which is one of the main units in providing early warning and implementing maritime security operations and performs many tasks, including assistance. In search and rescue operations, securing the country’s coasts and its vital facilities, reporting marine risks, and other security tasks related to the Coast Guard. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, also visited part of the activities of the two exhibitions .

During his inspection tour, His Highness was accompanied by his sons, the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, and the Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri.

During the visit, His Highness inspected a number of pavilions of local companies, where he was briefed on their latest security products and defense solutions. He also visited the pavilions of some leading foreign companies in the development of specialized technologies and equipment in the field of land, sea and air defence.

His Highness was also briefed on examples of the latest defense and security industry solutions and initiatives aimed at strengthening the defense and security sector in the UAE, and keeping abreast of the latest developments in this vital sector.

The International Defense Exhibition “IDEX” provided an opportunity for major international companies specialized in the defense and military industries to display their latest products and services, while allowing local companies to display their security products and solutions that match their global counterparts in terms of quality, design and performance.

The Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX” also attracted elite experts and specialists in the field of defense from around the world, to establish partnerships and enhance cooperation, and to display the latest security innovations and defense technologies.

Numbers and facts

■ The session confirmed the status of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions as the largest specialized events in the defense exhibition sector in the world.

■ The two exhibitions attracted more than 132,507 visitors from different countries of the world.

■ The number of exhibiting companies increased to 1353 companies from 65 countries and 41 national pavilions.

■ The number of national companies increased to 216, with a growth rate of 50% compared to the previous session.

■ The two exhibitions witnessed the participation of 367 official delegations from all over the world.

■ 1800 participants in the activities of the International Defense Conference, an increase of 25% compared to the previous session.

■ The happiness rate of participants and visitors exceeded 98%, which is the highest in the world.

■ Wide international acclaim for the good organization and advanced infrastructure of the facilities of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.