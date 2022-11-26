Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, offered condolences on the death of Salma Ali Khamis Balqatari Al Khaili, the mother of both Jaber Sahmi Jaber Al Ahbabi and Dhafer Sahmi Jaber Al Ahbabi. This is in the Markhaniya Council in Al Ain.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.