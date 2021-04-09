Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police Sciences discussed with the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the country prospects for cooperation in relation to training activities in the fields of police and security work. This came during a meeting with Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, with Andrey Luchenuk, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the country.

The Director of the Academy expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts made during the previous years, which strengthened the exceptional relationship between the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Belarus in the field of international training cooperation. For his part, Andrey Luchenuk praised the joint cooperation and the positive results achieved during previous years in the training fields, stressing the importance of developing this relationship, which aims to achieve the strategic goals of Abu Dhabi Police.