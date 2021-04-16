Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences at Abu Dhabi Police implemented a specialized administrative training program for employees of the Human Resources Authority, and included 6 specialized virtual “remote” administrative courses with the participation of a group of lecturers from the Specialized Administrative Institute at the Academy.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, explained that the implementation of the program comes as part of the academy’s efforts to extend knowledge bridges between the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and its strategic partners from governmental and private institutions and agencies, and out of keenness to exchange experiences and provide professional cadres with knowledge that enables them From advancing professional development.

Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi, affirmed the authority’s interest in developing and developing the skills of human cadres working in its organizational units and enhancing their expertise and knowledge on an ongoing basis, by enabling them to see the best practices that are based on the highest standards of quality and excellence, by setting up development plans to join Its employees receive specialized and general training and development programs and organize various workshops and lectures in coordination with the best local and international expertise houses.

She praised the great and tangible cooperation from Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, and expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the Academy’s staff to transfer their knowledge to the Authority’s employees, and to benefit from the expertise of the elite specialists and academics working at the Academy, in order to enhance the continuity of cooperation and joint institutional work between the two parties.