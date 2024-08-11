Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, confirmed that Abu Dhabi and Dubai topping the list of the best cities to live in the Middle East and North Africa is one of the fruits of the insightful vision and distinguished programs of the UAE government.

