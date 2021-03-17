Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, revealed. The Minister of Interior, for members of the Federal National Council, during the session held by the Council yesterday, that the percentage of public commitment to the national sterilization program at the time of its implementation amounted to 97.9%, and the surveys showed that 92% of community members are confident of the ability of the Ministry of Interior to maintain security and stability during The (Covid 19) pandemic, and although the world witnessed an increase in some crimes in light of this crisis, statistics showed the Ministry of Interior’s ability to maintain levels and rates of security indicators, including the rise in the feeling of safety index to levels reached 94% in the year 2020 advanced. On the countries of the world to reach second place.

The Director of the Rehabilitation and Reform Programs Department at the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Yasser Ali Al-Harami, explained the measures taken to prevent the Coronavirus and limit its spread in the penal and correctional institutions sector at the state level, noting that the ministry has strengthened its humanitarian efforts by launching a pioneering initiative. As the first penal and correctional institution in the world, it provides free service to obtain a (Covid 19) vaccine for inmates.

Al-Harami also reviewed the efforts of the penal and correctional institutions sector to ensure the health of workers and inmates alike, pointing out that free periodic checks were conducted for all workers, the creation of a safe examination room for inmates to conduct checks (Covid 19), and the spread of culture and awareness for workers and inmates. A dimension for employees and the vaccination of 90% of them, in addition to sterilizing the facilities of penal and correctional institutions on a daily basis, to maintain their cleanliness and reduce the risks of infection with the emerging corona virus.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

